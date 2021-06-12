Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 275.8% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.3 days.
Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 432. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.06. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $108.00.
About Rio Tinto Group
