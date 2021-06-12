Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 275.8% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.3 days.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 432. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.06. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $63.85 and a twelve month high of $108.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

