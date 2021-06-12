Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 2,803 Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Industrias Bachoco were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $46.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $48.47.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.52. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4008 per share. This is an increase from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.