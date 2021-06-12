Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $396,000 Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 30.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,798,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 138.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,784,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 293,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $159.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.