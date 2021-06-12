Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

NYSE PWR opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $200,785.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $426,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,856 shares of company stock worth $2,358,970 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.