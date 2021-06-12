Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $277.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

