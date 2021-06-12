Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 55.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

