RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 131.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $23.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

