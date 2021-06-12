RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $352.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $254.07 and a 12-month high of $369.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

