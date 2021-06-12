RMB Capital Management LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $697.03 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $336.63 and a 52 week high of $704.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $651.66. The company has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

