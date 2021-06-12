RMB Capital Management LLC Has $393,000 Stock Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Titan Machinery worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Titan Machinery by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Titan Machinery by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TITN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 381,459 shares of company stock worth $11,305,765 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.00 million, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

