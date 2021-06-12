RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after acquiring an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $611.54 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.57 and a 1 year high of $647.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

