Robert Alan Schueren Sells 12,073 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,270,200.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,972.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,395 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $428,556.45.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $2,302,311.53.

On Friday, April 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $200,492.32.

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $103.88 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after buying an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after buying an additional 195,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

