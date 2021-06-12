Robert Alan Schueren Sells 12,073 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,270,200.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,972.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 4th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,395 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $428,556.45.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $2,302,311.53.
- On Friday, April 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $200,492.32.
- On Monday, March 29th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72.
NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $103.88 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after buying an additional 194,745 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after buying an additional 195,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
