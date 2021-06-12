Robert J. Bishop Sells 25,000 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

UFI stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. Unifi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.02 million, a P/E ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Unifi by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Unifi by 131.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

UFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

