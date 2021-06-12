Robert Moles Sells 4,500 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. 288,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $712.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 118.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $6,631,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

