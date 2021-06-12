Robert Nipper Buys 700 Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) CEO Robert Nipper acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.95 per share, with a total value of $22,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NCSM opened at $30.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.10. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.22. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, accelus sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.