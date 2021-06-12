Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 309 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 491,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,108,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,658,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,705,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 161,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,402,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

IGM stock opened at $388.76 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $261.44 and a one year high of $392.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.50.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.