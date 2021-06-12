Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,530 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Hercules Capital worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after buying an additional 101,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 485,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.46 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

