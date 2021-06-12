Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 15,559 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,559 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 333.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GHY opened at $15.57 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

