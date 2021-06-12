Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,273,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,535 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 170,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

