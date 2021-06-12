Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.53.
Rocket Companies stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
