Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.53.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a current ratio of 20.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.48.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 139.59% and a net margin of 19.96%. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

