Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,952 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $444,600.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,482,209.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ALG opened at $149.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

