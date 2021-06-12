Ronald A. Robinson Sells 2,952 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $444,600.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,482,209.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE ALG opened at $149.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.
About Alamo Group
Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.
Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.