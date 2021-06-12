Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after buying an additional 27,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $207,356,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after buying an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Shares of CE stock opened at $160.34 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

