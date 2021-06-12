Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $864.27 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.03 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $829.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

