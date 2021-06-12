Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $250.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.52. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

