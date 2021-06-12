Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 579.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after buying an additional 1,331,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $154,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $139.93. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.42%.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.