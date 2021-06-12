Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 102 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 852.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,984 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,338,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INFO opened at $108.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $109.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

