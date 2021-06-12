Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after buying an additional 349,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after buying an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after buying an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

NYSE:AMP opened at $258.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.79 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -587.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

