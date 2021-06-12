Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$36.00

The North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NWC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. CIBC raised their target price on The North West to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The North West has a fifty-two week low of C$26.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.98.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$565.19 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that The North West will post 2.5321527 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The North West’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

In other The North West news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of The North West stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total transaction of C$4,890,310.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,273 shares in the company, valued at C$3,859,202.91.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

