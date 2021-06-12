Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$20.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CAS. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.43.

TSE:CAS opened at C$13.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$18.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.8200002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

