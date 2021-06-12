Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $71.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.80.

NYSE:PNR opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 44,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

