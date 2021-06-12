Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,885.58 ($24.64).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,359.60 ($17.76) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market cap of £106.15 billion and a PE ratio of -9.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,329.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is -0.45%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.