Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 66.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after buying an additional 677,698 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,715,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 5,473.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after acquiring an additional 262,300 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,129 shares of company stock worth $21,152,412 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,049.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.29.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.