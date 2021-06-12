Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of National Retail Properties worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 775.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 190,794 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 424,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,407 shares of company stock worth $2,548,184 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

