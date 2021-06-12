Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,036 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ICF International were worth $10,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ICF International by 34.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ICFI. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICFI stock opened at $94.44 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.60.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

ICF International Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

