Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 102,730 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 28.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,730 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock valued at $662,538. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,573.00 and a beta of 0.99. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

