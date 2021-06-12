Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,471 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of NortonLifeLock worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,925 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,944 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,796 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

