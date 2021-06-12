S.Finance (SFG) Price Down 34.4% This Week

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. S.Finance has a total market cap of $29,081.97 and $424,545.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00061661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00021573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.44 or 0.00797991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.26 or 0.08316478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00086818 BTC.

S.Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance . S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

