Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.370-0.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,593. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

