SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading 175.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0920 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 175.3% higher against the dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $170,411.05 and approximately $191.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00026483 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002226 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

