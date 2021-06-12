SafeInsure Tops One Day Trading Volume of $133.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $266,990.74 and $133.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00026085 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000855 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001506 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002547 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,941,272 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.