SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.25

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $20.38 million and approximately $46,221.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00021671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.60 or 0.00799633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.62 or 0.08369024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00086866 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.