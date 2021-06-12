Samjo Capital LLC Raises Position in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Samjo Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 170.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. SharpSpring accounts for about 2.0% of Samjo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Samjo Capital LLC owned about 1.29% of SharpSpring worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SharpSpring by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHSP opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $177.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.79. SharpSpring, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHSP shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

