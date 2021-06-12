Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sana Biotechnology Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. The company involved in repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells as well as making its therapies. Sana Biotechnology Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SANA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SANA stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Sana Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

