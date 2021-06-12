Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,079 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the period. Bio-Techne comprises about 4.1% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $48,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,485,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,598 shares of company stock worth $4,904,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.40.

TECH stock traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $443.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,778. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $444.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

