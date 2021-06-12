Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

SAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,435 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after buying an additional 813,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. 38.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

