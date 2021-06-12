Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Short Interest Down 60.9% in May

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the May 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

SAMOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SAMOF opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

