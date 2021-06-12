Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.17.

OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Saputo has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

