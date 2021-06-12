Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.17.

OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Saputo has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

