Sasha King Sells 12,435 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CMO Sasha King sold 12,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,119,274.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,312,649.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sasha King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $91.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.64 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

