SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells $1,920,060.00 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $317.34 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.93.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 201,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

