SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,160 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $31,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $317.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.93.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.